How To Get Fortnite’s Galaxy Skin

Big news came out today and that’s that Fortnite is available now for beta on select Android devices.

It’s only available on Samsung Galaxy devices right but it’ll be rolling out to more Android devices later on.

Here are the current Samsung devices that will support Fortnite on Android:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

Fortnite is rolling out on Android starting today! Samsung Galaxy devices are the first to be invited. Visit the Android Beta blog for more info: https://t.co/8tHugR4icI #FortniteAndroid pic.twitter.com/bAwZ0LZZMh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 9, 2018

An exclusive skin is up for grabs as well. Epic Games, in a blog post, has stated purchasers of the new Samsung Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4 will get access to the new Galaxy outfit. If you see the Galaxy skin floating around out there, now you know where it came from.

It sounds like that will be the only way to obtain this exclusive skin will be to purchase those devices. If we hear anything else we’ll be sure to let you know. Here are the other devices the Android beta will be available on:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

You can read more about the Android beta here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also