Fortnite Season 5, Week 5 Challenges Revealed: How to Solve

The fifth week of challenges for Fortnite has been leaked online and they are some of the easiest of the Season. First revealed via the Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks Twitter account, these challenges revolve around landing Hole In Ones, killing foes with grenades, and using the different Rifts. Keep in mind we cannot directly confirm these are the correct challenges for the fifth week. However, this source has been correct about the previous weeks, but still take the information with a grain of salt.

Here’s a breakdown of how to complete Fortnite’s Week 5, Season 5 challenges:

1. Search 7 Chests in Junk Junction

This is one of the easiest locations to unlock multiple chests in one game. When you are flying in, make sure to note the chest locations in the metal stacks. There typically are a few different chests scattered amongst the scrap. Another good place to grab chests is the core building because a chest will almost always spawn in the room on the roof. It should take a few tries, but this is a simple challenge to finish.

2. Use 3 Rift Portals

While this sounds like a tricky challenge, it’s actually quite simple if you know where to look. When you drop onto the map head for areas outside and around Paradise Palms since there are a ton of Rift spawn locations. Remember, most of the Rifts don’t directly spawn in the city itself so you’ll need to explore the outlying mountains and ravines.

A few other good places to look is around the Viking village, north of Greasey Grove, north of Dusty Divot, west of Pleasant Park, northwest of Lucky Landing and southeast of Junk Junction. Remember you only need three Rifts, so just drop into a 50 vs 50 game and hunt for them.

3. Eliminate 3 Opponents

If you find yourself struggling with this quest consider going into Fly Explosives or 50 vs 50 to secure your kills. All the chaos can make people easy targets, so look for foes that are distracted fighting other people.

4. Deal 300 Damage to Players With a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade

Even though this sounds difficult you won’t have a ton of trouble if you play in duos, squads, or any of the limited time modes. Being able to hit multiple targets with a grenade can expedite this challenge. Unless you have to, stick to the Stink Bomb and normal grenades since Clingers have a smaller blast radius. Remember, damaging downed players also counts so lob your explosives at those trying to crawl away.

5. Hit 5 Hole In Ones at Different Tees

This is the trickiest challenge of them all and can certainly cause some frustration if you don’t know where to aim. To finish this quest, head towards Lazy Links and make sure you have the Golf Ball emote equipped. You obtain this at level 27 in the Battle Pass and it will cause your character to swing his pickaxe like a golf club.

You will need to hit hole in ones at five different tees around the golf course. We highly recommend mapping this emote to a key so you don’t have to keep searching through your menu to find it. We still don’t know if you can just walk up to a hole and punt the ball in, however, we suspect you’ll need to try from behind the yellow balls.

Below are photos of where to stand and put your crosshair in order to obtain a hole in one at each tee. Keep in mind if you are off by even a little you won’t land a hole in one, so be patient and calmly adjust if you’re having problems.

Hole 1

Hole 2

Hole 3

Hole 4

‌Hole 5

Hole 6

Hole 7

Hole 8

Hole 9

6. Follow the Treasure Map Found in Greasy Grove

Currently, we do not know where this Battle Star is located. Once the update drops next week we will update this as soon as possible with the star’s whereabouts.

7. Eliminate 3 Opponents at Shifty Shafts

Another straightforward challenge, just make sure to land near one of the chests either in the center of the location or by the trucks. If you’re having trouble nabbing a weapon, try dropping by the houses across the street and arming up there. It will still count as kills towards Shifty Shafts and it offers some brief breathing room.

