The PC version of Monster Hunter World will soon be upon us. We all know that the game will launch August 9, but many of you are wondering what time it will unlock on that day. Well look no further. Here is the Monster Hunter World PC unlock time.

Heavy contacted the PR department of publisher Capcom. The representative wasn’t sure about the exact timing of the unlock, but she did say that most of Capcom’s games unlock on Steam at around 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) on launch day.

You might also be wondering about the pre-load date for Monster Hunter World PC. Unfortunately, Capcom has confirmed that pre-load is not available for the game.

According to our previous report, players can purchase either the standard edition or the deluxe edition of Monster Hunter World on PC. The deluxe edition costs $70 and includes an exclusive layered armor set, gestures, sticker sets, face paint, and hairstyle.

You can also check out the PC specs below:

Minimum Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i5 4460 3.20 GHz or AMD FX 6300

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings. Recommended Specs OS – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-Bit Required)

Processor – Intel Core i3 8350 4 GHz, Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory – 8 GB RAM

Graphic – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570x (VRAM 4 GB)

Network – Broadband Internet Connection

DirectX – Version 11

Storage – 20 GB available space

Sound Card – DirectSound compatible (DirectX 9.0c or higher)

Other – Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30 FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

