Simon Belmont in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Likely: Report

A leak on official channels may have hinted at the reveal of Simon Belmont of Castlevania fame in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

YouTube Channel GameXplain has confirmed that an unlisted video has been uploaded to the Super Smash Bros. YouTube channel. While the video itself contains a remix of the Galaga theme, the video’s title is “Bloody Tears/Monster Dance.” These are the titles of songs from the Castlevania games.

The video’s title has since been changed to “Galaga Medley.”

You can see the video for yourself in the tweet below from Jake Mueller who brought the leak to GameXplain’s attention.

Simon Belmont was previously rumored to be playable via a user on GameFAQs, as Comicbook.com reported. The source has correctly predicted that all fighters from previous Smash Bros. games will be in Smash Ultimate and that Ridley will return.

Now it’s still not confirmed that Simon Belmont is coming to the game. Just because a game’s music appears in a Smash Bros. game doesn’t mean there will be a playable character from that game.

We’ll have to wait for the Direct presentation tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET for official confirmation.