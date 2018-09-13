Animal Crossing Switch Makes Twitter Go Wild

A brand new Animal Crossing game for the Nintendo Switch was finally announced at the Nintendo Direct September 2018 livestream after years of anticipation. As you can probably guess, people are going nuts.

Shake a tree in excitement! A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/iVA5QSV359 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

At the time of writing, there are over 58,000 tweets for Animal Crossing as well as 25,000 tweets about Isabelle and 7,803 tweets about Tom Nook.

People were quick to flock to Twitter to exclaim their excitement for a brand new Animal Crossing game. After all, this will be the first new, mainline Animal Crossing game since 2012’s Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Animal Crossing Switch aka Finally a reason to live. Also, maining Isabelle in Smash. — AntDude (@antdude92) September 13, 2018

Nintendo fans prep class action lawsuit over whiplash injuries sustained in Animal Crossing announcement — Porygon (@PorygonNews) September 13, 2018

nintendo: heres an animal crossing title card

twitter: pic.twitter.com/1A5p5XJA3D — Deck the Hals (@halphelt) September 13, 2018

NEW ANIMAL CROSSING ISABELLE IN SMASH KATAMARI ON SWITCH I CAN REST EASY NOW pic.twitter.com/2BxhBIeRNG — Iza (@Izaart) September 13, 2018

The Nintendo Direct also announced that Isabelle, the fan-favorite secretary from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, will be a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo chose to announce Isabelle’s inclusion in the game as a sort of fake out for the new Animal Crossing game. This lead many viewers to believe that they were tricked into thinking that a new Animal Crossing game was coming before Nintendo pulled the rug from under them.

the two minutes between Isabelle getting announced for smash and Animal Crossing Switch being announced when people thought they just got trolled is the most emotional i’ve ever seen twitter — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) September 13, 2018

the collective internet now that animal crossing has finally been announced pic.twitter.com/vTjddVFH9L — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) September 13, 2018

Nintendo playing with my feelings again!!! First showing Isabelle, im getting my hopes up,, no it’s a smash announcement.. cool I guess, but wait!! There IS a new animal crossing coming!!! pic.twitter.com/529RBunCoZ — 🅿️anda (@LisanneDoodles) September 13, 2018

(Luigi had to die so Animal Crossing could live) — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 13, 2018

After the reveal of Isabelle in Super Smash Bros., Tom Nook, a character from the Animal Crossing games, appeared to properly announce the new Animal Crossing game. People were quick to sing the praises of the raccoon for finally announcing the game. However Tom Nook has a reputation of being a crook since in the games he’s the one that sells you your house and also makes you work for him to help pay it off, and people were quick to point that out on Twitter.

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE

TOM NOOK SAVIOR OF THE UNIVERSE — ＫＥＮ (@DetectiveX) September 13, 2018

ISABELLE CAME THROUGH WITH THE POM POMS AND TOM NOOK CAME THROUGH WITH THE NEW ANIMAL CROSSING — WOLF IS FREE!!! (@shofu) September 13, 2018

Isabelle: Betrayer who left for smash

Tom Nook: Savior who is working hard to bring us Animal Crossing in 2019 — 💎 Mogg 💎 (@Mousey_Mogg) September 13, 2018

rt if ur ready to let Tom Nook ransack your bells for a mortgage in 2019 — OMGitsfirefoxx probably (@OMGitsfirefoxx) September 13, 2018

TOM NOOK DOES HIS TAXES COMING 2019 — crust @ geno pls (@itsCrust) September 13, 2018

GOODBYE SOCIAL LIFE HELLO CRIPPLING TOM NOOK DEBT pic.twitter.com/HgJUytgP9S — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) September 13, 2018