Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 3 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Another week of Fortnite’s Fall Skirmish kicks off today and with it comes a whole new format.

If this is your first week tuning it then you probably aren’t aware of the changes from the Summer Skirmish. The two events are largely the same except the Fall Skirmish ups the ante just a little.

There are two trials this time around and there are also five different teams that compete with each other in this event.

Bush Bandits

Fort Knights

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

Lucky Llamas

Here’s a quick side note about the Rift Raiders for those who are interested. Top Fortnite player Turner “Tfue” Tenney uploaded a cosplay video where he dressed up as Jonesy, one of the default no skins in the game. Tfue spots a llama on a boogie board and dives off a bridge into the water after it. It’s probably worth 38 seconds of your time to watch.

Here is the Week 3 format along with the rules for those watching along with the stream today:

WEEK 3 FORMAT – KING PIN

The Duo Team with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 10 teams at the end of the competition will be awarded.

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point

7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points

3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point

Victory Royale: 2x Points Earned Next Match

7+ Eliminations: 2x Points Earned Next Match

WEEK 3 TRIAL – LAZY LINKS TOUR

Players from each Club will compete against one another in a Lazy Links golf challenge and earn points for their club. The top performers at the end of the competition will be awarded.

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast, with a delay of course to prevent stream sniping.

