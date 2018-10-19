Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 5 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Another week, another Fall Skirmish. Week four of Fortnite’s Fall Skirmish kicks off today and with it comes a whole new format.

If this is your first week tuning it then you probably aren’t aware of the changes from the Summer Skirmish. The two events are largely the same except the Fall Skirmish ups the ante just a little.

There are two trials this time around and there are also five different teams that compete with each other in this event.

Bush Bandits

Fort Knights

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

Lucky Llamas

The Fall Skirmish is a couple weeks shorter than the Summer Skirmish was but it features two trials instead which helps the event remain action packed. We only have one more week to go before it wraps up before it will be presumably replaced by the Winter Skirmish.

Here’s what the format and trials are looking like for week five of the Fall Skirmish.

WEEK 5 FORMAT – ROYALE FLUSH

The duo with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 10 duos at the end of the competition will be awarded.

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point

8+ Eliminations: +3 Points

6-7 Eliminations: +2 Points

4-5 Eliminations: +1 Point

$25,000 will be awarded to the team with the most eliminations in a single match across the event.

$10,000 will be awarded for each Royale Flush.

WEEK 5 TRIAL – TRAP BALL

Select players from each Club will compete against one another in Spiky Stadium to earn points for their Club. TheTrap Ball top performers at the end of the competition will be awarded.

Today’s festivities kick off at 12 p.m. EST and will surely make for some entertaining gameplay. The final week will take us to TwitchCon where the skirmish wraps up in exciting fashion. Stay tuned to see what Epic Games has up its sleeve next week.

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast, with a delay of course to prevent stream sniping.

