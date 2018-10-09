First General Grievous in Star Wars Battlefront 2 Image Leaks

As we’ve mentioned before October is the official month of General Grievous in the world of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Outside of his release date, we don’t know a whole lot about the feared droid general. We do know DICE has been hard at work on him at least from E3 2018.

The addition of General Grievous has created a lot of buzz around the game and that will keep on rolling with even more prequel trilogy content with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker and the brand new Geonosis map.

The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals nearly all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. If you’re a fan of this era then you’ll almost find something to like.

We have heard numerous times there will be some teasers leading up to his official launch but our first look at the droid general comes via a leak on Reddit. We have heard General Grievous is so large he doesn’t even fit onto the main menu of that game. This leaked image seems to back that up.

The leak comes from Reddit user Immortal__Soldier who said he leaked the image on another user’s behalf.

I got a direct message from what I assume is a throwaway account sending me this image. The message said I can share this image at 5pm CET. No further informations were given nor do I know why I specificly got contacted. I can only assume its because of the post I made about how some_info’s posts got taken down because he never provided visual proof, that whoever send me the image saw that post. Thats only my assumption though. That was the only plausible explaination I can think of. However, this is all I know. I had a few hours to prepare this comment and choose my wording wisely. You now know as much as I do now.

While this is a leak and unconfirmed, it certainly appears like it’s the real thing. If this does in some way end up being confirmed as a fake we will update this post to let you know.

After the release of General Grievious, things will slow down in December before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: