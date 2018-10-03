Players Really Don’t Want Wookiees on Geonosis in Battlefront 2

Yesterday EA released an updated roadmap for the future content of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

One of the key talking points of the roadmap was the release of a new map. It has been quite some time since we’ve seen a new map in Battlefront 2 and we’re finally receiving one of the most iconic ones of the prequel trilogy in Geonosis.

While there is a lot of excitement surrounding Geonosis it seems like there’s a vocal group of players who have been expressing displeasure at potentially seeing Wookiees on Geonosis.

The Wookiee Warriors are currently the very strong reinforcement for the good guys in the game but it seems like a line has been drawn in the sand about these warriors appearing on Geonosis.

The Wookiees have no canonical connection to Geonosis and only appeared in the Clone Wars near the very end when the droids invaded their homeworld of Kashyyyk.

While the game allows players to have cross-era heroes such as having Kylo Ren on Naboo and having Darth Maul on the Starkiller Base it seems like the Wookiee situation has created a divide among players.

If you head over to the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit you’ll see numerous threads about not having Wookiees on Geonosis. More posts are popping up by the hour it appears so the movement is certainly growing, at least on Reddit.

It’s possible DICE and EA could listen to these concerns, especially since we know how Reddit can get when it comes to stuff like this. Chewbacca will more than likely still be allowed since he’s a hero and not a reinforcement.

Geonosis is currently set for a November release for Galactic Assault. Whether it will come into other game modes remains to be seen.

What do you think? Would you like to see Wookiees removed from the game on Geonosis in favor of ARC Troopers or some other sort of clone reinforcement? Let us know in the comments below.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

