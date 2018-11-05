Star Wars Battlefront 2 Geonosis Release Date

The Clone Wars content is in full swing right now in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

October was the month of General Grievous and we’ll be keeping that theme rolling into November with the releases of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis.

While fans are always excited for a new hero it can be argued the fans are more excited about the addition of a new map. With the exceptions of Crait and Kessel Star Wars Battlefront 2 hasn’t received much in the map department.

November will be looking to rectify that by adding Geonosis, the planet featured in the conclusion of Attack of the Clones. Geonosis represents the start of the Clone Wars and it was also revisited again in The Clone Wars animated series.

The map will enter the game as a Galactic Assault map first but it can eventually find its way into other modes such as Blast. We’ll find out more about the map and Obi-Wan during next week’s Community Transmission.

What we do know for right now is Geonosis shares the same release date of Obi-Wan which is November 28. Geonosis will also give players new vehicles, such as the AT-TE and additional clone trooper skins. November is shaping up to be the most packed release month for the game this year.

The updated roadmap for Battlefront 2 reveals pretty much all of the content coming to the game in the immediate future is Clone Wars content. November will bring on an additional skin for Grievous along with Geonosis and Obi-Wan.

Things will slow down in December with no new content being scheduled before picking back up in January and February with Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker respectively. It remains to be seen where the game will go after that but a well-known leaker in the Star Wars Battlefront community has said two additional Clone Wars-era heroes will be coming eventually.

A new game mode is eventually coming that will require players to capture command posts. We imagine fans of the original Battlefront series will be looking forward to this game mode.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

