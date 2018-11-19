How to Get Lapras in Pokemon Let’s Go

Lapras and surfing on a Pokemon have almost become synonymous with each other. Lapras is perhaps the most famous of the surfing water Pokemon and that’s no different with Pokemon Let’s Go.

Lapras is a very rare Pokemon but there’s actually a pretty easy way to get one in Pokemon Let’s Go. This method of getting a Lapras requires players to progress into the game until they reach the Silph Co. This Team Rocket occupied Saffron City building will be part of the main story so you don’t have to worry about going out of your way to get here but the Lapras can easily be missed.

Once you enter the building for the first time and defeat Blue you can ride the elevator to the 5th floor where you’ll have a double battle with two members of Team Rocket with your rival. Once you defeat them you will earn the Card Key which is used to open all of the security doors in the building.

From here you can take the elevator or staircase to the 7th floor where you can open the security door and talk to a man sitting on the couch. In return for you saving him from Team Rocket, you are rewarded with a Lapras. This is by far the easiest way to obtain a Lapras in this game but it is easily missable so don’t forget to pick it up before you leave.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch.

