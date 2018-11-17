It’s Huge! & It’s Tiny! in Pokemon Let’s Go, Why It Matters

During your adventure in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee you’ll surely come across a wild Pokemon that’s either huge or tiny.

While it might not seem like it’s all that important to have a huge Oddish it actually does come in handy in the long haul. First off catching a huge or tiny Pokemon will give you more experience than not catching one so be on the lookout for those.

The best way to maximize experience off your catches is to keep your catch combos going, make perfect throws and target huge or tiny Pokemon.

These special Pokemon are indicated by the swirls around them, red for huge and blue for tiny, which you can just go up to and initiate a battle with them.

As for what it means to catch a huge Pokemon, you actually come away with some boosted stats depending on their size. A huge or tiny Pokemon will dish out additional damage with certain moves.

A huge Pokemon will do more damage with moves like Body Slam than a tiny one would. This means heavier Pokemon will operate the same way they did in previous Pokemon titles.

Basically, it’s more beneficial to catch a huge or tiny Pokemon since you will get some additional boosted stats, which is never a bad thing. It doesn’t look like your Pokemon will deal less damage with moves like Low Kick or Body Slam if it is tiny so there’s not really any clear drawback.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

