How to Connect PokeBall Plus & Other FAQs

The PokeBall Plus is a nifty little accessory that grants some interesting enhancements to Pokemon Go and Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee. Here’s everything you need to know about how to connect PokeBall Plus and other frequently asked questions.

How to Connect PokeBall Plus with Pokemon: Let’s Go

When you first boot up Pokemon: Let’s Go, you’ll beprompted to select a controller to use. Hold down on the control stick in the middle of the PokeBall Plus until it clicks. Then the option to select the PokeBall Plus will be highlighted. Press down on the stick again and then select “Confirm.”

You can play the game with the PokeBall Plus as a controller. Just tilt the control stick to move, push down on the stick to select things and then click the top button to bring up the menu where you can save the game and check items.

To catch Pokemon, just select “get ready” when encountering a Pokemon. Then just make a throwing motion with the PokeBall Plus in hand to toss your PokeBall in the game. Only a short flick of the wrist is necessary. If the PokeBall lands in the inner circle, then you’ll get a bonus multiplier to XP. The smaller the circle, the higher the bonus. The straighter you keep your arm to the screen, the more accurate your throw will be. Make sure you keep the wrist strap on.

You can also send a Pokemon from the game to the PokeBall Plus and take it for a stroll to level it up and acquire rewards. To do that, go to the main menu and hit “save.” Then click on “take your Pokemon on a stroll” and follow the on screen prompts to send your Pokemon to the PokeBall Plus. Press and hold the control stick when not playing the game to play with your Pokemon. If you want to send your Pokemon back to the game, just select the “save” menu again and then hit “take your Pokemon on a stroll” again.

How to Get Mew From the PokeBall Plus

You can get the Mythical Pokemon Mew with your PokeBall Plus to play in Pokemon: Let’s Go.

After you fought and defeated your rival for the first time, head to the menu and select “communicate” and then “mystery gifts.” Then select “get with a Poke Ball Plus.” After you connect to the internet, you’ll receive Mew.

To get Mew, you need both an internet connection and a Nintendo Account. Make sure that the Poke Ball Plus doesn’t run out of battery during the transfer process.

How to Connect PokeBall Plus with Pokemon Go

Bluetooth must be on in order for your phone to connect to the PokeBall Plus. Go into the settings menu in Pokemon Go and scroll down to “PokeBall Plus.” Click on that and then press down on the control stick once to make it discoverable by the app. Then tap to enable the accessory to connect.

If you’re connected, then the PokeBall Plus icon will become brighter and you can make the accessory itself vibrate when you press on the control stick. If disconnected, then it will start flashing white when you press on the control stick. From the game screen, you can connect and disconnect the PokeBall Plus. The icon will turn green when it’s connected. You can also disconnect the PokeBall Plus from the PokeBall Plus menu in the settings.

The PokeBall Plus will vibrate and light up when a Pokemon is nearby. You can press the control stick to throw a Pokeball and the LED will let you know if you caught it. The accessory will also count your steps, allowing you to hatch eggs and collect Candy from a Buddy Pokemon. If you’re near a PokeStop, you can press the button to spin the Photo Disc and acquire items.

How to Charge the PokeBall Plus

To charge the PokeBall Plus, all you need to do is open the cover on the back of the accessory and plug it into a USB type-C plug such as the one included in the package. According to Nintendo’s support page, it takes three hours to fully charge.

To check how much battery power is left in the device, you can go to the HOME menu on the Switch and select “controllers.” The charge will be displayed over the oval-shaped controllers. If the device is currently not connected to any device, you can hold down on the control stick and the LED will light up. A green light means there’s a lot of charge left, a yellow light means there’s a medium amount of charge left and a red light means the charge is low.

PokeBall Plus FAQs

How long does the battery last?

According to one report, the battery lasts for five hours when used as a Switch controller and six hours when connected to Pokemon Go.

Will Lucky Eggs and Lure Modules be effective while using the PokeBall Plus?

Yes, you can activate those items and they’ll still work even with the phone screen turned off so long as the PokeBall Plus is connected.

What happens if my Pokemon Storage or Item Bag is full?

If Pokemon Storage is full, then you won’t be able to catch Pokemon even thought the PokeBall Plus will still react. If your Item Bag is full, then you won’t be able to press the button to spin the Photo Disc of PokeStops. Make room in your Storage and Bag or buy upgrades in the in-game shop for more space.

Can I get a Raid Pass from a Gym?

If you spin the Photo Disc at a Gym, then you’ll be able to acquire your free daily Raid Pass if you have not done so already or if you don’t already have one.

I’m having a problem with the PokeBall Plus

If you’re experiencing problems with the PokeBall Plus, you can visit Nintendo’s customer support website and search for articles on the device.

See also: