Where to Find Your Pokemon Box in Pokemon Let’s Go

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are nearly complete remakes of Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow but there are some differences between this go around.

One major difference returning players will run into is the complete omission of Pokemon Boxes in the Pokemon Centers. Long time players will likely run into the first Pokemon Center they come across, head the back right corner and notice there is nothing there but a map. Usually, this is where you would find your Pokemon Box but that isn’t the case this time around.

Instead of having a set location for the box players will instead be able to access their Pokemon Box through their bag. All you have to do is open up your menu, click bag and you’ll find the box there.

This is actually a nice change as it doesn’t require the player to run back and forth to the Pokemon Centers anymore as players are just able to make all the party adjustments from their bag. It remains to be seen if future Pokemon titles will follow this trend.

Pokemon Let’s Go encourages players to catch Pokemon more than ever since the majority of your experience gains will be through catching Pokemon. You’re even encouraged to catch multiples of the same Pokemon so you’ll probably want to do some cleaning out of your box by sending extra Pokemon to Professor Oak.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

