All Rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go

Pokemon Let’s Go may have done something fans may find controversial by removing the bike, fishing rods and coin case.

The bike has become a staple of Pokemon games beginning with generation one and they have been used to get around places quick. Those are now gone with Pokemon Let’s Go but they have been replaced with something arguably much cooler.

Instead of using a bike, players will now be able to ride Pokemon around in the overworld. We’ve seen this before with players riding water Pokemon while surfing but this is a little different. We still have Pokemon that will be ridden in the water but now we can ride Pokemon on land.

Here’s a list of all the rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Let’s Go:

Aerodactyl

Arcanine

Charizard

Dodrio

Dragonite

Gyarados

Haunter

Kangaskhan

Lapras

Machamp

Onix

Persian

Rapidash

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Snorlax

Starmie

Tauros

All of these Pokemon will go the same speed as you normally would with the exception of Persian who actually makes you go a little bit faster.

To ride these Pokemon all you have to do is go to them in your party and let them out of their Pokeball. Any Pokemon who can’t be ridden will just follow you around while the Pokemon who can be ridden will automatically be ridden where space allows them to be.

Admit it, you’ve always wanted to ride an Onix and with Pokemon Let’s Go that dream has been fulfilled.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

