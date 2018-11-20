Pokemon Go Cresselia Raid End Time

The Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon Cresselia is now available to fight in Pokemon Go.

Cresselia will only be available to fight for a limited time. According to Niantic, Cresselia Raid Battles will end on December 18 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

In the main Pokemon games, Cresselia is said to grant joyful dreams if a person sleeps while holding one of its feathers, according to Bulbapedia. In Pokemon Go, Cresselia is a psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2857 and strong defenses, according to our previous report.

The previous Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon, Giratina, has left Raid Battles as of today. After Cresselia will likely come one of the other Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon such as Dialga, Palkia, Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf.

In addition to Cresselia, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Kanto Raichu and Alolan Raichu will be available more frequently in Raid Battles from November 23 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to Niantic.

Special Field Research tasks have also been added to the game to celebrate the launch of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu/Eevee. You can see a full list here.

