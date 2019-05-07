The Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu event is now live, adding brand new field research tasks for players to complete.

The tasks have a new twist not seen in other in-game events in keeping with the Detective Pikachu theme. Instead of telling you which Pokemon you need to catch for each tasks, it gives you a riddle to solve. However, we have all the answers you need to complete each task.

Here are all of the Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Research Tasks. The list will continue to be updated as more tasks are confirmed.

Note: Tasks found through The Silph Road website. *Chance to be shiny Catch the Water-Type Pokemon Carried in a Backpack (Psyduck) – Magikarp* Catch the Seed Pokemon that is Seen Walking in a River (Bulbasaur) – Treeko* Catch the Fire-Type Evolution of Eevee (Flareon) – Arcanine Catch 10 Jigglypuff, Aipom or Snubbull – Ditto

The Detective Pikachu event lasts from now until May 17. During this time, Pokemon featured in the movie will be more likely to spawn, according to our previous report. You’ll also get double the XP for catching Pokemon. You’ll also get a chance to catch a Pikachu wearing a detective hat. Shiny Aipom was also added to the game. There will also be special Raid Bosses also featuring Pokemon from the film.

