Pokemon GO Halloween Research Tasks 2019

Pokemon GO’s Halloween Event 2019 has just gone live, and with that comes a set of brand new, exclusive Research Tasks.

Here’s the current list of Pokemon GO Halloween Research Tasks for 2019.

Catch five Gastly or Shuppet – Sneasel

Evolve three Drifloon or Stunky – 1 Rare Candy

Make three Excellent Throws in a row – Golett

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Yamask

Take five Snapshots of ghost-type Pokemon – Sableye

Catch 10 ghost-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

For a step-by-step guide to new Special Research quest, “A Spooky Message 2019,” click here.

Note: Most of the current list comes from notable dataminer Chrales but the tasks are subject to change. We’ll get an up to date list including rewards soon as details come up on The Silph Road Subreddit.

Update: The original list from Chrales has been fully completed and confirmed thanks to the Silph Road Subreddit.

The Halloween Event 2019 lasts from October 17 at 1 p.m. PDT to November 1 at 1 p.m. PDT. During that time, more ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will appear in the wild, Eggs and in Raids. This includes the Unova region ghost-type Pokemon Yamask and its evolution, Cofagrigus, which will both make their debut in Pokemon GO. Yamask’s shiny form will also be added to the game. The Mythical Pokemon Darkrai will appear for the first time in five-star Raids for the duration of the event.

During the event, certain Pokemon will appear in the wild with special costumes. This includes Bulbasaur wearing a Shedinja hood, Charmander wearing a Cubone hood, Squirtle wearing a Yamask hat and Pikachu wearing a Mimikyu costume. According to Niantic, they also have a rare chance of appearing in their shiny forms in addition to wearing special costumes.

For the duration of the event, players will get twice the Candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon.

The blog post from Niantic also mentions that players should check out the Special Research menu when the event begins as they “might face a Forbidden Pokemon.” This refers to Spiritomb, which was one of the rewards for the Special Research quest during last year’s Halloween event according to our previous report. It looks like we’ll get a similar quest this year.

The event also introduces permanent additions to the game. Starting October 17, the Pokemon Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet and Duskull will join the pool of Shadow Pokemon used by Team GO Rocket. You can also get a Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap and a Mimikyu Bag in the in-game Style Shop.

