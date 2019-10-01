Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: October 2019

Here’s the current list of Raid Bosses for September 2019 in Pokemon GO, according to The Silph Road.

We’ve also added some recommended counters to bring into battle against each Raid Boss based on recommendations by GamePress as well as our own preferences.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Shinx – Counters: Groudon, Garchomp Patrat – Counters: Machamp, other fighting-type Pokemon Drifloon – Counters: Giratina (Origin Form), Raikou Gengar, Banette Klink – Counters: Machamp, Moltres, Groudon Tier Two: Alolan Exeggutor – Mamoswine, Rayquaza, Roserade, Scizor, Pinsir, Gardevoir, Moltres Misdreavus – Gengar, Tyranitar, Mawile, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Sneasel – Machamp, Rampardos, Moltres Mawile – Groudon, Moltres, Rhyperior, Garchomp Sableye – Gardevoir, Togekiss Tier Three: Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Scizor, Pinsir, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme), Tyranitar, Weavile Machamp – Moltres (w/ Sky Attack), Mewtwo (w/ Psychic), Espeon Gengar – Mewtwo, Gengar, Tyranitar, Weavile Granbull – Metagross (w/ Meteor Mash), Roserade (w/ poison-type moves) Piloswine – Moltres, Kyogre, Machamp, Metagross (w/ Meteor Mash) Tier Four: Alolan Marowak – Kyogre, Rampardos, Rhyperior, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme), Tyranitar Houndoom – Rampardos, Rhyperior, Machamp, Gardevoir, Groudon, Kyogre Dragonite – Mamoswine (w/ Powder Snow & Avalanche), Weavile (w/ Ice Shard & Avalanche) Togetic – Metagross (w/ Meteor Mash), Roserade (w/ poison-type attacks) Absol – Machamp, Gardevoir, Scizor, Pinsir Tier Five: Giratina (Altered Form) – Giratina (Origin Form), Tyranitar, Gengar, Honchkrow, Weavile Giratina (Altered Form) will be available until October 17 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic. You’ll also get the chance to catch its shiny form. EX Raid: Mewtwo w/ Shadow Ball – Giratina (Origin Form), Tyranitar, Gengar, Honchkrow, Weavile

Niantic has also just released the times for the Legendary Raid Hours for October 2019. On October 2, 9 and 16 from 6-7 p.m. local time, Raid Battles with Altered Form Giratina will be more frequent. On October 23 and 30, a different Legendary Pokemon will be featured. In addition, Niantic will also host a special makeup Legendary Raid Hour for Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike on October 8.

