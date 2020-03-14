My Hero One’s Justice 2 Review

Game: My Hero One’s Justice 2 Consoles: Xbox One (reviewed), PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Developer: Byking

Byking’s first attempt at a proper fighting game based on the heroic/villain struggles within My Hero Academia was a commendable one. While it didn’t deviate all that much from your everyday anime arena fighter, it at least offered a fun batch of recognizable characters who were capable of pulling off awesome feats in battle. Much of the goodness from that first game came from its hectic battles, but its simple mode offerings didn’t do much to turn it into a smashing success. My Hero One’s Justice 2 doesn’t fix that main complaint in any meaningful way – instead, it deepens the experience derived from battles and makes them even more of a huge attraction for My Hero Academia fans.

Like the first My Hero One’s Justice, this sequel gives you the opportunity to play through the anime’s latest batch of episodes. These climatic battles take place after the conclusion of All Might’s clash with All for One and leads right up to Deku’s fated encounter with Overhaul. The overall structure of story mode remains unchanged – watch a comic book panel presentation of the anime’s events, then play out the ensuing battle soon after. If you’re an avid viewer of the show, you’ll scratch your head during some of the scenes that call for a quick scrap since those battles never even took place. But those famous moments that call for a big battle and result in impactful cutscenes coming across your screen are always a treat. My Hero One’s Justice 2’s story mode may not offer a major changeup, but its wealth of content and retelling of the latest story arc is worthwhile.

My Hero One’s Justice 2’s content suite is the same ‘old, same old sadly. Everything from the first game returns, such as the mission, arcade, online and character customization modes. The lack of an adventure mode on par with the ones featured in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series would have been ideal for this kind of sequel – running around the world of My Hero Academia as a player-created hero while completing all sorts of missions and raising their stock would have been amazing. But a grand concept such as that one is still a far off reality, unfortunately. Unlocking new pieces of wearable gear and attaching them to your favorite character is a decent side endeavor. But it’s an all too familiar experience that fans of the first game won’t be terribly excited by.

The main attraction here is the gameplay itself. What makes the battle system even more fun this time around are the expanded roster options and fresh combat mechanics. Several more of Class 1-A’s students join the fray, as well as more League of Villains representatives and members of the Shie Hassaikai. Wielding the flashy powers of U.A. Hig School’s “Big Three” heroes is immensely entertaining, plus the debut of Overhaul is a welcome one. The game’s returning cast gets appropriate costume and moveset changes as well, which makes the game’s expanded roster lineup one of its biggest positives.

The battles themselves become a tad bit more complex thanks to the addition of Plus Ultra assist moves, combo canceling and three-person super attacks. My Hero One’s Justice 2’s isn’t some super intricate fighter that’s going to take over your local tournament and kickstart a serious FGC scene. But it’s deep enough to the point where it keeps each battle from devolving into a brainless button-mashing affair. Combos can be extended by using meter, assist moves can break your opponent’s assault, unblockable moves can trip up unsuspecting foes and Plus Ultra super’s look incredible every time you unleash them. Taking control of each of the game’s iconic heroes and villains is simple, chaotic fun.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Takeaways

My Hero One’s Justice 2 isn’t a huge step up over its predecessor. The mode offerings remain the same and the story mode playthrough structure remains unchanged. Even though those modes are still somewhat fun, it’s disappointing to see that this sequel hasn’t added anything truly fresh and substantial on the mode front. What this sequel does well enough to stand apart from the first game is the inclusion of more characters and the new complexities that spring up during the always entertaining battles. My Hero One’s Justice 2 feels less like a sequel and more like a DLC expansion. Fans of the source material will likely enjoy what’s being offered here but be let down by the lack of the game’s evolution. The next My Hero One’s Justice needs to add something major if it wants to ascend to “Plus Ultra” status.

Our My Hero One’s Justice 2 Score: 7.5 out of 10

