How to Get Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

After you finish up the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, your travels will take you to Planet Namek where you’ll have to deal with the Ginyu Force and then Frieza.

Before you do any of this, however, there are several side quests you can take part in so you can earn some extra experience before taking on the iconic villain.

One of these quests, titled Selfish Bulma, requires you to collect some Iron Ore and Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle for Bulma.

Like a quest before it where you had to come up with a Royal Tomato, chances are you won’t have the necessary items in your inventory already, this item being the fins this time around.

Luckily, it’s not too hard to track these down, so this will end up being a pretty simple quest for players to complete.

Where to Find Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle

Once you get this quest from Bulma, you’ll need to find three of these items. Fortunately for you, you won’t have to travel far at all to do this.

If you zip up in the sky, or you have already purchased all of the fishing locations, you’ll see a spot to fish not too far from you, which is where you’ll want to be.

All you’ll have to do is head over here, stick your makeshift tail into Gohan’s rear, and then start the fishing process.

There’s no reason to use any bait here, but you can if you like. After a few caught fish, you should have the necessary fins to turn in.

Remember that fishing is also important to get some ingredients for cooking and that in turn will help boost your stats before a big fight. Many of the fights are pretty easy, especially when you go into them stocked up on healing items, but getting some added bonuses can never hurt.

The rewards for the quest aren’t all that great, but for a quick and easy quest like this, we can’t complain about it too much. With many of the side missions being prolonged fetch quests, we appreciate some easy ones every now and then.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

