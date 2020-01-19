How to Get a Royal Tomato in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The latest game in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise is here in the form of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

This new RPG goes through the story of the manga and anime people have come to know and love over the years, but along the way, there are plenty of side quests players can complete to help boost up their heroes.

Once players complete the first saga by defeating Vegeta, they’ll be put into an intermission period where they can complete any side quest they skipped to that point.

It’s important to make sure all of your business on Earth is finished as the game will warn you it’ll be a while before you return from Planet Namek, where the game will take you next.

One of these quests, given by Turtle on Kame Island of all people, tasks players with Rice, Eggs, and a Royal Tomato for a party.

Rice and Eggs are no problem and there’s even a good chance you will already have a good collection of these by the time you take this quest, Tough Break for Turtle.

How to Get a Royal Tomato

Turtle warns you that the Royal Tomato is actually a pretty rare item and only a special farmer sells it.

You can find this farmer in question at Yamcha’s Hideout, so make sure you open up your map and fast travel to it. From there, the blue side quest marker will lead you right to him.

It’s not as simple as tracking him down though, as you’ll need to trade 10 Great Energetic Fish in exchange for this rare tomato.

How to Get Great Energetic Fish

To get your hands on these fish, you’ll have to travel back to Kame Island and head to the far northwest island. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you see a man standing on the dock shouting about these fish. Listen to what he says as he holds the secrets of where to find the fish.

If you look out into the water, you’ll notice a flock of birds circling overhead, which indicates fish are underneath them. Just shoot yourself out in the water and collect all of the glowing objects beneath the surface.

Once you do this a couple times, you’ll come away with several of these Great Energetic Fish. Now, you’ll be able to head back to the farmer and get your tomato.

With the tomato in your possession, just head on back over to Turtle and get this quest completed. Luckily, you won’t have to do any fighting for this quest, so even if your character is a little weak, it won’t matter a whole lot as this is all about fetching items.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

