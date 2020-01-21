Get Your Corridors of Time Emblem & Lore Before It’s Gone

Following today’s Destiny 2 reset, the Exotic fusion rifle Bastion is available for players to obtain via a quest handed out by Saint-14. This means the only reason you’ll need to traverse the Corridors of Time is to obtain the 19 lore pieces and unique emblem. Unlike other Season of Dawn content, this location will be unavailable after this week. Because of this, we strongly recommend you get all of these items before the next daily reset otherwise they’ll be unavailable.
To acquire the lore pieces and emblem, you’ll need to enter the Corridors of Time via The Sundial (Not the activity) by Osiris. Interacting with the control panel will send you to this location and allow you to freely explore. From the entrance, you will need to follow the various codes listed below to enter the Time Vault. Once you arrive in the vault, interact with the “???” to get the lore or emblem.
- Code 1 – Plus, Snake, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond
- Code 2 – Clover, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake
- Code 3 – Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond
- Code 4 – Diamond, Clover, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover
- Code 5 – Diamond, Plus, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Plus
- Code 6 – Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus
- Code 7 – Diamond, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake
- Code 8 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake
- Code 9 – Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Diamond
- Code 10 – Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex
- Code 11 – Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake
- Code 12 – Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Plus
- Code 13 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Interlocking Hex
- Code 14 – Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus
- Code 15 – Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond
- Code 16 – Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond
- Code 17 – Clover, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus
- Code 18 – Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond
- Code 19 – Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Snake
- Savior of the Past Emblem – Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake
When traversing, remember you want to go through the door marked by the symbol listed in the sequence. So if the sequence asks you to go through a door with a Plus sign and then a Snake, enter the doors in that order. If you mess up, simply go through the door you came in and interact with the small black statue to your right to reset the doors.
There’s no word on if these items will ever be available again, so if you want to prove you were around during this Destiny 2 event then grab these items.
