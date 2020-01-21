Get Your Corridors of Time Emblem & Lore Before It’s Gone

Following today’s Destiny 2 reset, the Exotic fusion rifle Bastion is available for players to obtain via a quest handed out by Saint-14. This means the only reason you’ll need to traverse the Corridors of Time is to obtain the 19 lore pieces and unique emblem. Unlike other Season of Dawn content, this location will be unavailable after this week. Because of this, we strongly recommend you get all of these items before the next daily reset otherwise they’ll be unavailable.

You have seven days before the Corridors of Time close. Cheers again, to everyone who kicked ass on the puzzle. This last week will be one that I'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/RA294cVvS7 — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 21, 2020

To acquire the lore pieces and emblem, you’ll need to enter the Corridors of Time via The Sundial (Not the activity) by Osiris. Interacting with the control panel will send you to this location and allow you to freely explore. From the entrance, you will need to follow the various codes listed below to enter the Time Vault. Once you arrive in the vault, interact with the “???” to get the lore or emblem.

Code 1 – Plus, Snake, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Plus, Snake, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond Code 2 – Clover, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake

Clover, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake Code 3 – Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond

Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond Code 4 – Diamond, Clover, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover

Diamond, Clover, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover Code 5 – Diamond, Plus, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Plus

Diamond, Plus, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Plus Code 6 – Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus

Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus Code 7 – Diamond, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake

Diamond, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake Code 8 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake

Clover, Plus, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake Code 9 – Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Diamond

Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Diamond Code 10 – Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex

Plus, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex Code 11 – Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake

Snake, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake Code 12 – Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Plus

Interlocking Hex, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Interlocking Hex, Plus Code 13 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Interlocking Hex

Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Interlocking Hex Code 14 – Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus

Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus Code 15 – Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

Clover, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond Code 16 – Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond

Snake, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond Code 17 – Clover, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus

Clover, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus Code 18 – Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond Code 19 – Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Snake

Interlocking Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Interlocking Hex, Snake, Snake Savior of the Past Emblem – Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Interlocking Hex, Plus, Interlocking Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

When traversing, remember you want to go through the door marked by the symbol listed in the sequence. So if the sequence asks you to go through a door with a Plus sign and then a Snake, enter the doors in that order. If you mess up, simply go through the door you came in and interact with the small black statue to your right to reset the doors.

There’s no word on if these items will ever be available again, so if you want to prove you were around during this Destiny 2 event then grab these items.

