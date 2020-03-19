Landorus Max CP & Counters in Pokemon GO

Landorus is joining Pokemon GO at the end of the month, according to Niantic.

The Legendary Pokemon will make its debut in GO Battle League rewards starting at rank four as well as five-star Raids starting March 31 at 1:00 p.m. until April 21 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

Landorus Max CP & Stats

Here’s Landorus’ Max CP and stats according to GamePress:

Max CP at Level 40: 3,588

Lowest CP at Level 40: 3,148 Max CP at Level 20: 2,050

Lowest CP at Level 20: 1,799 Attack: 261

Defense: 182

Stamina: 205 Type: Flying & Ground Resistances: Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, Poison

Weaknesses: Ice, Water Fast Moves: Mud Shot, Rock Throw

Charge Moves: Earth Power, Outrage, Rock Slide, Focus Blast

Is it Worth Powering Up?

Landorus is worth powering up.

Unlike its two counterparts, Thundurus and Tornadus, Landorus has the stats and moves to be a significant player in both PvE and PvP. It’s Charge Move Earth Power is not only even stronger than Earthquake according to GamePress but is a lot more flexible with its two energy bars. If you want to invest in a second Charge Move, then Rock Slide would be perfect to check a lot of its pesky ice-type counters. It also has pretty decent bulk and a solid typing.

Landorus Counters for Raids & PvP

Landorus has a double weakness to ice, so that should be your go to for counters. That makes Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche by far the best counter to use. Mamoswine has long been established in the Pokemon GO community as the strongest ice-type fighter in the game. It’s secondary ground typing also removes the weakness to Rock Slide most ice-types have. Just keep in mind that it’s still weak to Focus Blast. Another solid pick is Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche, though it has significantly less bulk than Mamoswine and takes even more damage from Focus Blast.

If you’re fighting a Landorus with Focus Blast, then go with Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam as its psychic typing resists the attack. Go with Psycho Cut over Confusion as the Fast Move as the former charges energy better which lets you use Ice Beam more frequently.

If water-types are more your style, then Kyogre with Waterfall and Blizzard is your best bet. Pure water-types are great for Landorus Raids as they aren’t weak to any of its Charged Moves. However, for pure, raw damage you’re going to want to go with an ice-type.

Here are some other counters you can use against Landorus:

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

