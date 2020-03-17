A Drive to Investigate Tickets Now Live for Pokemon GO

Tickets for the Special Research quest in Pokemon GO releasing this week, A Drive to Investigate, can now be purchased within the in-game store according to Niantic.

Attention, Trainers! Tickets are now available in the in-app shop to a Special Research story event featuring an early-access encounter with a Genesect! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/5B3ej7HAMg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 17, 2020

The Special Research quest has been designed to be completed without the assistance of other players, according to Niantic’s support account on Twitter. This comes in addition to the other updates to Pokemon GO features to account for individual play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, such as the removal of the walking requirement to advance ranks in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Trainers, as we're prioritizing updates to Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings, the Special Research story event "A Drive to Investigate" has been designed to be playable without group gameplay. https://t.co/keQ2Om7op6 — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 17, 2020

Tickets will be available to purchase until March 26 at 8:00 p.m. local time and costs $7.99, according to a blog post by Niantic. Tickets cannot be purchased with PokeCoins and they are nonrefundable.

Here’s how to purchase the tickets, according to the blog post:

1. Tap the Learn More button in the shop. 2. Tap the Buy button. 3. You’ll then receive a pop-up indicating that you’ve received a ticket for A Drive to Investigate. After you tap OK, you can find the ticket in your Item Bag. 4. Before the event, you’ll receive a medal. When you open the app during the event, you’ll receive access to the A Drive to Investigate Special Research.

To actually get the Special Research quest, you need to open the Pokemon GO app during the event anytime between March 20 at 8:00 a.m. to March 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Once you’ve collected the Special Research, you can complete it at any time.

The Special Research quest lets players encounter the Mythical Pokemon Genesect before anyone else in the world. The quest will also let players encounter many bug- and steel-type Pokemon including but not limited to Pinsir, Scizor, Skarmory, Karrablast, Shelmet and Durant, the latter of which is exclusive to countries in the eastern hemisphere. Players can also earn an exclusive Genesect-themed avatar items like a bag and a cap. They’ll also get five Premium Battle Passes, three Super Incubators, three Charged TMs, three Fast TMs, three Incense, three Star Pieces, one Poffin, 15 Rare Candies and one Glacial Lure. You can also get Pokemon encounters for Scyther, Skarmory, Nincada and Shieldon as rewards for completing exclusive Field Research tasks.