Fortnite Charge Shotgun Gets Buff in v13.20 Update

Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes with every new Fortnite update anymore, it’s up to the leakers and community to figure out what has changed each time.

On June 30, Epic Games introduced the v13.20 patch to the game, skipping v13.10 for whatever reason, and with it came plenty of new content for players to look forward to.

On top of some bug fixes, it also brought on the start of the Summer Splash event which brings back old LTMs and introduces some new skins into the mix.

The Charge Shotgun, which was introduced at the start of Season 3, received some tweaks with this update as well, but Epic Games didn’t explicitly mention them in any way.

Luckily, we have the Fortnite leakers to rely on.

What Changed With the Charge Shotgun?

OH FORGOT TO POST THIS! – The Mythic burst was buffed (changes in the 1st pic)

– The Legendary Rapid Fire was a bit nerfed/buffed too

– And all the Charge shotguns' reload time was buffed (third pic) pic.twitter.com/CVBwbDCKQn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed that a bunch of weapons received changes, notably the Mythic burst assault rifle and Legendary rapid-fire SMG, but it looks like the Charge Shotgun received some tweaks as well.

Across the board, we can see that the reload speeds for every rarity has been sped up, meaning the weapon has become a bit more dangerous.

When this shotgun was first introduced, it didn’t really have a whole lot of support from the community, but that has largely changed as players learned how to use it.

What Impact Will This Have?

Considering the Charge Shotgun is almost a necessity to have in your inventory unless you favor the Tac, it’s looking like this buff is going to be hugely beneficial.

The Charge Shotgun is a very powerful weapon when charged up, and now that you can reload the three bullet clip that much faster, it’s going to be an even stronger weapon.

There are rumors of another shotgun making its way to the game at some point, but that remains just a rumor for the time being. Honestly, the game feels like it’s in a good spot right now with just the two shotguns, so we’d like to see Epic keep it simple for the time being.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: How to Upgrade Weapons Fast in Fortnite