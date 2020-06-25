Fortnite Leak Reveals New “Dragon” Shotgun

With the removal of the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 3, many of us thought that Epic Games would be moving away from the shotgun meta, but it appears to be the opposite of that.

The introduction of the Charge Shotgun has been a bit mixed from the community, but instead of sticking with just that and the tactical shotgun, Epic Games appears to be on the cusp of introducing another shotgun into the game.

Close-quarters combat will always be a mainstay in Fortnite, so it makes sense from that standpoint, and perhaps this new shotgun could end up being quite popular.

Let’s take a look at what’s been uncovered.

Dragon Shotgun Details

another interesting thing about it, it reloads all the 4 bullets at once rather than one by one — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed this shotgun in the files, currently codenamed “Dragon,” will come in both Epic and Legendary rarities, meaning it’s going to be a very strong weapon.

A close-range shot will hit for 130 or 140 damage, making it extremely deadly at the beginning of a match, while also being a huge threat at the end too.

The leaker also says that instead of reloading the clip one at a time, you’ll instead load it up all at once and fill the entire four bullet clip.

When Will This Be Added?

For the time being, we don’t have a set timetable on when this new shotgun will make it into the game, or if it ever will. Since it appears that there isn’t a major update for the second week of the season, we might have to wait another week for it.

Another shotgun could easily fit into the confines of the game, but should it? Shotguns have always been a source of criticism in Fortnite, but it’s clear at this point they aren’t going anywhere.

With so many stats about this shotgun found in the files, it seems like Epic is very close to releasing this for the world to see. We’ll just have to wait and see how it feels.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

