How to Complete Thor’s Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

The God of Thunder has arrived in Fortnite and to fully harness his powers, you’re going to have to complete a set of challenges.

While he is unlocked just by purchasing the Battle Pass, you’ll want to complete his set of Awakening Challenges if you really want to see everything he has to offer.

These challenges become available to you once you hit level 15 in the Battle Pass, and from there you’ll have to complete three separate tasks.

At the end of the day, they aren’t the hardest things in the world to complete, but they can prove themselves to be quite time-consuming, especially the second step.

Let’s dive right in and see what it takes to complete Thor’s Awakening challenges.

Step 1: Visit Bifrost Marks as Thor

The first step is pretty easy as all you’ll have to do is put on the Thor skin and head on over to the Bifrost marks that all of the Marvel heroes entered the island with.

These can be found to the east of Weeping Woods, just left of the Sentinel Graveyard, one of the new areas in Season 4.

Just land here wearing the skin and this step will be completed. This isn’t a spot that’s going to have a lot of loot, so you might not last long into the game if you land here, so just keep that in mind.

Step 2: Deal 100 Damage Wielding Mjolnir

This next step will need you to have Mjolnir equipped as your pickaxe and you’ll need to whack somebody five times with it to dish out 100 damage.

An easy way to get this challenge done would be to hop into a round of Team Rumble and consistently land on the other team. Eventually, you’ll be able to get the hits needed and you can move onto the final step.

It only took me one match to deal all 100 damage, but your mileage may obviously vary.

Step 3: Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins

Finally, put on your favorite emote and head over to these ruins just south of Misty Meadows.

Spoiler alert: it doesn’t actually matter what emote you have because once you arrive at the mountain top, you’ll see there’s only one thing you can do.

Use this emote, unleash the power of Thor, and you’ll be all good to go with this set of Awakening challenges!

Of course, we’re just getting started because there are many more heroes this season outside of Thor, such as Groot and Wolverine.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

