Where to Rescue Baby Groot in Fortnite Season 4

The start of a new season is always an exciting time in Fortnite and that’s no different this around.

What makes this one even more exciting for players is the massive Marvel theme that brought many beloved characters into the Fortnite universe.

Even names you might not expect to see have shown up, including Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it turns out that he is actually the key to getting one of the coolest back blings in the game.

Of course, we’re talking about Baby Groot, but before you get him as a back bling, you’ll first have to locate him on the map for a rescue mission.

Since he’s just a little sapling, you’ll need to find him growing, but he’s not actually in Weeping Woods like another Marvel hero’s challenges are. Here’s where you can rescue him.

Baby Groot Location

In order to rescue this adorable tree, you’ll need to head on over to the Holly Hedges nursery. In the middle of a bunch of plants, you’ll discover the sapling just dancing along.

All you’ll have to do is walk up to him and interact with him. Keep in mind that many players might be trying to do the same thing, so you could run into some resistance.

Remember, you’ll need to be wearing the Groot skin for this Sapling Groot Awakening challenge to be completed, which leads us into our next point.

Unlock Groot First

For whatever reason, the Awakening challenge is unlocked once you hit level 32 in the Battle Pass, but you don’t actually unlock the Groot skin until level 38.

You are still able to go and interact with the sapling with any skin, but nothing will happen until you actually do it as Groot.

Thor’s Awakening challenge made sense since he was unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass, but this decision with Groot seems to be a bit odd.

If you visit the area before the challenge is active, just a regular Garden Gnome will show up, so make sure you meet the requirements first.

