Who is the Next Marvel Character in Fortnite Season 4?

It’s no surprise by now that Epic Games is going all-in on a Marvel season in Fortnite, as evidenced by the plethora of new locations that have already been added.

Despite all of these new POIs appearing all over, there currently hasn’t been any word on whether or not actual new characters will pop up on the island.

We know that Wolverine will eventually become a boss at his own location thanks to a leak from an upcoming challenge, but other than that, Epic has kept their lips sealed.

There is currently a leaked ability, there are a lot of them actually, but this will be a Fireball ability from an unnamed character.

Who is This Mystery Person?

Upcoming Fireball ability from a character that their name starts with C Cooldown: 2 seconds

Large damage to builds: 150

Small damage to builds: 75

Large damage to players: 100

Small damage to players: 50

Max charge time: 1.25 sec

Fireball life: 10 sec

Fire propagation: 12 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2020

According to prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the ability is attached to a character whose name begins with a “C.”

Of course, when you consider just how deep the Marvel universe is, that could be just about anybody, and there’s really nothing that jumps out right away about who it could be.

It does sound like their fireball ability will be quite powerful, we just don’t know who it’ll be attached to. Keep in mind that this doesn’t actually mean there will be a new NPC, as we’ve seen Black Panther also has a leaked ability, but nobody is saying he’ll show up anywhere in the game.

When Could This Ability Show Up?

We’re still waiting on our first major update of Fortnite Season 4, so perhaps this ability and the rest of them could make an appearance there.

This will likely be a pretty big patch, especially when you consider how many smaller updates have been hitting already without even needing downtime.

We don’t really know what we’re looking at in terms of map changes, new items, etc. with this new patch, but we’re sure we’re going to find out in the near future.

