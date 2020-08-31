How to Unlock Rocket Raccoon in Fortnite Season 4

There are many cool things to collect in Fortnite Season 4, and the majority of it will be locked behind the Battle Pass.

If you purchase the pass for 950 V-Bucks, you’ll instantly unlock the Thor skin, but you’ll need to progress all the way through if you want to get She-Hulk, Groot, Doctor Doom and Iron Man, so you’ll want to make sure you stay committed to completing the weekly challenges.

One of the cool goodies you can get is a special Rocket Raccoon pet that will appear whenever you play as Groot. There are a few steps you’ll have to take before you can do so, but it’ll be well worth the trouble.

How to Get Rocket

First things first, you’ll need to make sure you unlock Groot first, which will be done at level 38 in Battle Pass. From there, you’ll need to progress to level 46 to unlock his Awakening challenges.

Here, there will be two different challenges to complete, with the first being to plant a seed as Groot on a heart-shaped island.

This can be found off the coast of the map near Sweaty Sands. Plant the seed here as Groot and you can then move onto the next challenge.

Now, you’ll need to locate the Friendship Monument and emote next to it as Groot. You’re going to have to be on the lookout for the Straw Man high-fiving a strange Wire Man.

This can be found off the western dirt path next to Sweaty Sands. Just head up to it as Groot and emote. Doing this will unlock the Rocket Raccoon pet for you to hang out with in any match you play while wearing this skin.

Don’t Forget Baby Groot!

There’s also a special Awakening challenge that will unlock Baby Groot as a back bling, and we must say that it’s one of the coolest cosmetics in the entire game.

You can read up on how to complete the challenge to unlock this adorable buddy in our guide here.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

