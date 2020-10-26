Several New Fortnite Winterfest NPC Snowman Details Leak

While we’re right in the thick of Fortnitemares in Fortnite Season 4, there are now leaks coming out that reveal a bit about the future of the game, including the Winterfest event.

Like Fortnitemares, Winterfest is an annual event that comes to Fortnite each year and like the Halloween event, there are plenty of goodies given away and challenges to complete.

Thanks to leaks, we now know that Epic will be mixing things up a bit this year with the introduction of an NPC snowman that gives out quests for players.

We’ve known a bit about this from earlier leaks, but we have more information than ever before now. Let’s take a look at what we know about this snowman so far.

Snowman NPC Leaks

This NPC is for Christmas and its supposed to grant you quests & loot (maybe mid-game)! — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has been all over the information regarding this NPC and now he has revealed many of the lines he’ll have in the game.

It seems like a lot of them will revolve around finding chests, but it’s not really clear if that means the chests as we know them or if there will be special Winterfest variations.

Another interesting element that HYPEX points out is this will potentially be a way for players to earn in-game loot, meaning this Snowman will be visited by many players at once.

It could be an interesting mechanic for Epic to experiment with, so we’re excited to see where it goes.

When Is Winterfest?

If you’re not quite ready for the holiday season, luckily it’s still several months away. Winterfest is a December event, and we’re still not even through Fortnitemares yet, so there’s a lot of time before we get to this point.

What this also means is Epic has a lot of time to tweak and add things to this event. Winterfest is usually a pretty cool Fortnite event that has a lot of surprises in store for players, so don’t sleep on this at all!

