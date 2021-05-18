How to Redeem Code For Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe in Fortnite

It’s time to redeem another code from the Batman miniseries where the Caped Crusader makes his return to Fortnite.

For Issue 3, we’re getting Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe from the code in the comic book. As you might know by now, there are two different methods of getting this code.

The simplest way is to just pick up a physical copy of Tuesday’s new comic. If you do that, you’ll find a code in side the issue. Another way is to go digital.

Here’s what you need to know about this new pickaxe and how you can redeem your code to send it right to your locker.

How to Redeem Your Code

If you have your code, then you have the hard part already done. Now, you’ll have to head over to this website and put your code in.

Make sure you’re logged in with the correct Epic Games account because you’ll only be getting one of these codes to put in. It’d certainly be shame if the wrong person gets your cosmetic.

As for how you’ll redeem your digital code, there’s a different method of getting that. You’ll have to read Issue #3 on the DC Universe Infinite app, and if you do that the code will be emailed to you.

It shouldn’t take very long once you read your issue for it to show up in your email. Of course, you’ll have to make sure you’re checking the right email.

It’ll be from DC Universe Infinite, so it’ll be pretty hard to miss if you’re checking your email.

All you’ll have to do from here is redeem the code and next time you log into Fortnite you’ll see a new pickaxe waiting for you.

What To Do Without a Code

If you haven’t been buying any of the comic books, you’ll still be able to get this pickaxe and a new Catwoman skin by just waiting for it to hit the Item Shop.

All of the cosmetics that are unlocked through the comic book are confirmed to be Item Shop releases as well, so nobody will be missing out on anything. Something to keep in mind is that anybody who redeems a code is able to get the entire Catwoman bundle for much cheaper, much like the previous ones have worked.

If Catwoman isn’t quite up your alley, you can hang onto your V-Bucks and wait for Deathstroke. At the end of Issue #3, it’s revealed that he has Catwoman hostage, so his debut into Fortnite is coming very soon.

This has already been confirmed, but the comic is letting us know it’ll be very soon. June 1 will be the day to look out for, and you’ll get a glider for free by redeeming a code from the comic.

If you don’t redeem the code, you’ll just have to scoop up the entire bundle when it arrives in the Item Shop.

Right before our eyes, more DC characters are in Fortnite than ever before. Who could be next?

