How to Get Catwoman Zero Skin in Fortnite

After having all sorts of Marvel content in Fortnite for a while, it’s finally time for DC Comics fans to get their day in the sun.

We’ve seen collaborations in the past and characters trickled in over time, but Season 6 is coming in fast and furious with the DC collabs.

It got started with the Batman Zero skin that hit the Item Shop, and this trend will continue throughout the rest of the season.

Actually, things got started with Harley Quinn, but since that skin is available to the masses yet, the true start is this Batman skin.

Later this month, a new Catwoman skin will enter the mix and here’s how you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

Catwoman Joins Fortnite Again

For those of you out there who want to rock a new Catwoman skin, you’ll be able to do so beginning on May 18.

This news comes from an Epic Games blog post that confirms the new skin releases for all of the DC characters.

The character will release as part of a bundle, and if you’re picking up the comic book as it comes out, you’ll be able to get it all a bit cheaper.

Comic book owners got Batman’s new glider as a bonus, and that knocked the price of the Batman Zero bundle down significantly. That’s not an option that’s available for everyone, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re trying to save V-Bucks.

There won’t be a lot of downtime between Catwoman and the next DC skin, which is Deathstroke. He comes out on June 1, so make sure you save up your V-Bucks if you want to get both of them.

Why All the DC Characters?

Unless you’ve been out of the loop, then you know that Batman is crossing over with the Fortnite universe as part of a new comic book.

The Caped Crusader has accidentally gone through a portal that’s taken him to the island and he’s fallen victim to its effects. This means that he has lost his memories and even the ability to speak.

It’s not all bad though as he’s joined by faces such as Catwoman and Harley Quinn. Batman has been known to have a vast array of gadgets, and while he hasn’t been able to bring those with him, he has established a makeshift Batcave on the island.

So far, this is the only map change that we’ve seen so far, but there’s a chance that more could happen. Remember, we’re just two issues into a six-issue arc, so there’s a lot that can still happen.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any major map changes in Fortnite outside of new seasons, so it’ll be nice if we can get something like that again. At the very least, we’ll have some new skins to play around with.

In the meantime, we just have to pay attention to what Batman is able to uncover about the Fortnite island. This might have wide-ranging implications for the future of the game going forward.

