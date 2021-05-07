Fortnite Plans to “Go Beyond” Battle Royale Mode

When Fortnite first got its start, it was strictly the PvE mode Save the World, but it didn’t reach its meteoric rise until players discovered the Battle Royale mode.

Over the years, Fortnite has grown even more and it’s a far different game than it was even back in 2018, which is considering to be its peak by many players.

The number of crossovers the game has gotten over the years has left it nearly unrecognizable to players coming back to Fortnite after a few years. There aren’t many games out there that have Thor, Iron Man, Batman, Alien and Neymar Jr. all running around together.

In the future, it seems like Fortnite will be going above and beyond even this mode according to documents revealed in their lawsuit with Apple.

The Future is Bright

According to Epic Games' Stipulated Exhibits Documents, the map that i tweeted about a week ago is apparently for an Open World Simulation Sandbox Mode! pic.twitter.com/pS0uKbocTQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know that Epic wants to add an open world mode into their game, which is something that seems like it has been hinted at before.

Near the end of 2020, the developers came out with a blog post challenging players to create a variety of different game types within the confines of Fortnite. While this might have been fun for players to tackle, it could have also been a little tease of what’s to come.

Given how robust the Creative mode really is, this should come as no surprise that Epic wants to push the boundaries of what their game can be. With so many different franchises being represented in Fortnite now, the possibilities are near endless.

Epic will go beyond Battle Royale and will give us an open world simulation sandbox, this might be a replacement for Battle Lab in the next season(s).. Check my previous tweet for context! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

HYPEX says Epic is going to go beyond its battle royale format and it could end up being a replacement for Battle Lab going forward. Of course, it’s very early to tell what the case is, but it’s definitely an exciting time to be a Fortnite fan and it looks like the game is still in good hands.

Fortnite Continues to Grow

While a lot of people like to say Fortnite is a dead game, it’s far from being that. Epic previously stated that 32 million new players came to the game in the second quarter of 2020.

For being a dead game, we imagine there are a lot of other games who would love to be as dead as Fortnite is.

It’s tough to say when Epic will kick things into the next gear, but the groundwork is clearly already being laid. We’re approaching the 4-year anniversary of the release of the Battle Royale mode, so maybe they’ll debut another new mode then.

Keep in mind that there’s a large selection of players who spend all of their time crafting new worlds in Creative who don’t even go near the BR. Fortnite’s certainly in an interesting state and it’ll be fun to see what this game looks like even a year from now.

Perhaps there will be even more crossover characters introduced. We’ll just have to hope the changes made to the game end up being for the better instead of going down a route that’ll kill Fortnite as we know it.

