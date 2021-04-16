Deathstroke Comes to Fortnite With a New Glider

In case you’re out of the loop, Batman is coming back to Fortnite and he’ll be bringing a bunch of friends with him.

Over the course of his miniseries, we’ll see the likes of Catwoman, Harley Quinn and other characters from Gotham City all make their appearance on the Fortnite island.

Something that was hinted at before has now been made official and it’s that Deathstroke will be coming with the group.

At the start of the first issue, we see Batman is actually pushed into the Zero Point portal from Gotham City by an unknown person. Could that person turn out to be Deathstroke?

When Deathstroke does arrive in the comic book, it’ll also be coinciding with a glider in-game. Here’s what we know.

Deathstroke is Coming

Issue 4 releases on June 1, so we have a long wait before we can see if this will coincide with a Deathstroke skin, but we do know this does confirm a new glider.

If you pick up a print version of this comic book issue, you’ll get the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider. Keep in mind that it has since been confirmed that this will also be in the Item Shop too, so don’t worry about tracking down a comic if you don’t want to.

While the glider is confirmed, we’re sure that a lot of fans would love the chance to get their hands on an actual Deathstroke skin. With all of the DC Comics characters already in the game, he remains a notable one that is still missing.

It’s not confirmed that everybody who appears in the comic will appear in Fortnite, so don’t get your hopes up too much. We know he’d be a surefire hit and if the events in the comic have an effect on the in-game world, then it’s definitely possible.

When Could it Happen?

We still might be months away from a potential Deathstroke skin, so we’ll just have to remain patient and hope for the best.

What we do know is new Batman and Harley Quinn skins are already confirmed and they’ll be coming to the game very soon. The Harley Quinn style will be available on April 20, so that one will be here very fast.

The Armored Batman style is available for anybody who picks up all six issues of the comic book and we don’t yet know if that will be an Item Shop skin.

As for right now, Deathstroke remains a wish for many fans, but that can certainly change in the near future if things keep on going down the path that they are going.

Black Manta, Joker and Harley Quinn could definitely use some more villains to fight the Justice League with in Fortnite. Keep your fingers crossed that the dream eventually becomes a reality.

It might be a few months before we actually find out, so let’s just sit back and see what happens. Deathstroke could be here before we know it.

