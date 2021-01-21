How to Destroy Apple and Tomato Produce Boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market in Fortnite

The Fortnite Week 8 quests are now live and one of the asks you to visit The Orchard Farmers Market to destroy a bunch of produce boxes.

Although that might seem a tad rude, who are we to turn down free XP? Of course, you'll quickly realize that this isn't a marked location on the map, so you'll have to take matters into your own hands if you want to discover where to go.

Luckily, it isn’t very hard to find at all. However, finding the spot to be is just part of the quest, with the other one being to destroy the produce boxes, but that’s not very hard.

Here’s where to find The Orchard Farmers Market for the Week 8 challenges.

Farmers Market Location

In order to find this location, you’ll have to open up your map and look north of Colossal Coliseum. There, you’ll see a spot we’ve visited a few times this season as it’s also where the Pizza Pit is, which is a place that had a quest or two already.

When you’re gliding into the area, you’ll come across a sign on a building that explicitly lets you know that you’re in the right place.

Land at the bottom and you’ll come into a room with shelves galore, and all you’ll have to do is whack them with your pickaxe to finish this challenge.

All in all, it’s pretty simple to do, with the only difficult task being finding the location first.

This Week Isn’t Too Hard

It’s not a particularly difficult week of challenges, which is a nice change of pace from some of the prior weeks.

The Predator challenges might actually be more difficult to complete than these, but you have until the end of the season to get both done, so feel free to take your time.

Remember, you’ll need to defeat the Predator and have his skin first before you can move onto the majority of his other quests.

