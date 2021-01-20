How to Defeat Predator in Fortnite: Location, Tips & More

After several weeks of Fortnite Season 5, Predator has finally been revealed as the secret skin and he’s also available to unlock at this very minute.

Instead of having to complete all of the quests to get him, all you’ll have to do is track him down and eliminate him.

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done, so you’ll need to first know where to find him, and secondly, you’ll need to make sure you have a bunch of weapons to take him out with.

He’ll attack you in a similar manner as Wolverine did where he’ll run up to you, but he’s far less lethal than the X-Men member was.

Here’s what you need to know.

He’s Found at Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold up until this point has been a largely dormant POI since there was little to do here.

Now, it’s buzzing with all sorts of people landing here in an attempt to take out the Predator so they can unlock his skin.

One easy way to get the edge over your competition would to be change your sound settings to visualize so you can actually see the footsteps instead of having to listen them.

This way, you’ll be able to see where footsteps are coming from before you even touch the ground.

Grab a Shotgun & Keep Your Eyes Open

The Predator likes to travel around while cloaked, so keep your eyes peeled for a shimmering image moving around the trees.

Once you spot him, you’ll need to have some good weapons to take him down. I’d personally recommend the Lever Action Shotgun, mainly because it’s becoming one of my favorite guns in the game and it’s what I used to defeat him.

If you want to get things done a bit faster, just hop into Squads fill and take Predator out with a squad. He has a lot of health, so this will be the easy route for sure.

There are plenty of ways for you to eliminate Predator, and a lot of it might just boil down to luck. If worst comes to worst, just switch to mobile and hope for a bot lobby.

