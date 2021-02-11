Where to Collect Grimbles’ Love Potion From Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold in Fortnite

The Fortnite Week 11 quests have arrived and they are all part of the Hearts Wild Valentine’s Day event.

This is why much of what you see has to do with love and affection as we have to not only help Fishstick find a valentine so he can have somebody to be with, but we also have to do it to get some XP.

We’ve known about a love potion being found in the files for a while now, and now it’s finally getting its day in the sun as its the focus of a new quest.

We have to collect Grimbles’ Love Potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove or Stealthy Stronghold to complete this quest, but knowing where the locations are is just half the battle.

Since this is a new quest, we’ll also have to make sure we stay alive long enough to get to it. Here’s where to find the potion at each of these locations.

Where to Find the Love Potion

The safest way to get your hands on this potion will be to land anywhere but Stealthy Stronghold.

Just by being a named location, it’s way more popular that the other two spots, and it’s also the place you’ll run into Predator, who is known to be a very annoying foe.

Thanks to this map from Fortnite.gg, we know the three spots to hit and all of them are in pretty close proximity to each other. The only thing you’ll have to do upon landing is keep your eyes peeled for a pink potion. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find!

Take Your Time

Although this is a Valentine’s Day quest, you have until the rest of the season to get it done since it’s also an Epic Quest.

This means you don’t have to get everything done today or this week if you’re finding it too difficult. You also can’t wait forever, so make sure you don’t put this off for too long or you’re going to run into some issues trying to complete everything last minute.

The Legendary Quest where you have to deal damage with a crossbow on the other hand, you only have a week to complete that one, so let the arrows fly!

