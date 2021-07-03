Fortnite Mural Might Suggest In-Game Event Coming July 14

Over the years, we’ve seen Epic Games promote new Fortnite events through means other than the game itself.

Whether that’s sending a real life Durr Burger to the middle of a desert or mailing streamers strange UFO messages, Epic finds a way to let people know about what’s happening in Fortnite.

They might have just done it again with a mural in Chicago. On July 3, players started to report seeing a painting in the area that suggested there would be something happening on July 14.

It’s interesting to see an actual date being given out since the Cosmic Summer event has already happened this season and it’ll be coming to a close before this date even rolls around.

There’s nothing to indicate that Epic can’t have two events in a single season, so either this mural is a very well done and elaborate troll, or there’s going to be something going on here. Let’s take a look.

Upcoming Event?

A painting was spotted in Chicago by u/HostessGlazedDonut hinting for the 14th! There's also a painting that will appear ingame this/next week named Majesty/Grandeur & an upcoming skin with this text: "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests" Show me your guesses 👑👀 pic.twitter.com/ugElx1ShuY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2021

According to an image from Reddit user HostessGlazedDonut, which was then tweeted by HYPEX, there will be some sort of Fortnite event coming up very soon.

The mural itself doesn’t give us very much information to go off other than a date, but it does look like it’s still a work in progress.

HYPEX does note that there is a painting that is set to appear in-game soon called “Majesty/Gandeur” and it’ll come with a set of quests for players to complete.

At the moment, it’s unclear if this means it’ll tie into mural in some way or if the two things are entirely unrelated.

We don’t yet know if there will be an update for this next Tuesday, but if there is then we’ll likely be learning a bit more about an future event Epic has planned for Fortnite.

What Else Do We Know?

Everything we know about the Real-Life Mural in Chicago: – The mural is teasing that something will happen on July 14

– There will also be a mural somewhere in the game

– It could be related to this "Majesty" image

– There will also be a male "Majesty" skin! pic.twitter.com/hNlcPuwhZ2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 3, 2021

Building off HYPEX, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR notes that there will be a mural that shows up in-game and even says there will be a male “Majesty” skin.

New skins are always fun in Fortnite, and it sounds like this one might be able to be obtained for free if players just complete King Bling’s quests.

Of course, this is all just a theory at this point and we’re not even sure who King Bling is. If there is actually an event on this day, things will make a lot more sense and we’ll potentially have a better sense of where the season is going.

The debut of Doctor Slone along with aliens has made for an interesting start of the season, but Epic will have to keep the ball rolling if they want players to stay invested. The mothership is moving around the map, so there’s always a possibility of that wiping away a POI at a moment’s notice.

If that will actually happen remains to be seen, but we’re definitely long overdue for some big map changes. Outside of a few name changes, this map feels the same as it did last season. Come on mothership, do something!

