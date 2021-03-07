5 Things We Need in Fortnite Season 6

The end of Fortnite Season 5 is fast approaching and it’s been receiving mixed receptions from many players.

One thing that this season has done more than any before is collaborate with other franchises. We’ve seen franchises like Alien, Predator, Terminator and several others.

However, this came at the cost of much else going on this season. While many players complained about a lack of content, a strong argument can be made that this was the content for this season.

We don’t know what’s planned for Season 6 or even the end of this one just yet, so we’ll have to remain patient.

With that said, we still came up with a wishlist of what we’d like to see in Season 6. Let’s take a look.

1. Fewer Crossovers, More Map Changes

The crossovers this season were cool, but if you’re somebody who bought them all, then your wallet likely felt some pain these past couple of months.

In Season 6, we’d like to see that happen a lot less so we can focus on some other things. Map changes each update are usually an exciting time, but we didn’t really get anything noteworthy this time around.

While the season was still enjoyable, it would have been nice to see some new POIs pop up, but we didn’t get much outside of the start of the season itself.

2. Consistent Shotgun Pool

The vaulting of the Pump Shotgun was a tough pill to swallow for many players, but as we’ve all come to grips with it being gone, we’d like to see it stay gone.

That’s not to say we don’t love this gun, it’s just that it’d be nice to get used to a certain shotgun and keep that skillset going into a new season.

If you were somebody who spent all of Season 4 becoming a beast with the Pump only to see it removed in Season 5, you were likely upset. We’d like to avoid a situation like that happen with the Lever-Action.

3. More Lore

For anybody who likes to pay attention to the plot of Fortnite, Season 5 was a big disappointment as there was not a lot going on.

At the very least, we now have a lot of franchises that are now canon in the Fortnite universe, but there was no trail of breadcrumbs to follow. Jonesy has changed up his look as time has gone on, and we still have the live event to look forward to, so let’s not give up hope yet.

With the Zero Point being exposed this entire season, we are a tad disappointed to not see that explored more, but it is what it is. We have an entire Batman comic to dive into more lore about that.

4. More Wacky Guns

The Exotics this season were a nice touch as they let us experiment with some of the weirder things in Fortnite again. It’s cool to hit people with The Big Chill and watch them slide all over the place.

If the Gold Bars do stick around for another season, it’d be nice to see even more weird and strange Exotics added. It would also be nice to see guns like the Flint-Knock stick around for longer than a few days.

5. Gulag

One last thing we would like to see in Fortnite Season 6 is the introduction of a Gulag. Ever since Warzone introduced that a year ago, it’s been a smash hit.

Players who are eliminated have the chance to win their way back into the game, so it’s a way for people to not spectate an entire game if they’re eliminated immediately.

Perhaps Epic could mess around with upping the player count in a match too. Something Warzone has over other battle royales is massive lobbies, so many Fortnite could attempt something like that.

