New Fortnite Season 7 Teasers Hint at Superman

It’s no secret that Batman has made his mark on the Fortnite island in Season 6, but it’s looking like the next season could bring even more of his friends to the game.

Wonder Woman has been floated as a possibility for Season 7, but there hasn’t been much movement on that end outside of a leaker saying it could happen.

It’s worth mentioning that Raven from the DC Universe was included in the Season 6 Battle Pass without much fanfare, so it’s possible we could see another DC character show up there too.

Someone as big as Wonder Woman is might not make a whole lot of sense, and with this new teaser, it’s hard to imagine Superman being there either.

As part of the lead-up to Season 7, Epic has been dropping a series of teasers and one of them could point toward the Man of Steel himself, Superman, showing up in Fortnite.

Superman in Fortnite?

Catalog Entry #407-740 When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

It’s looking like Superman could show up because of the teaser that shows off a pair of glasses.

“When place onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable,” says the teaser.

Of course, Superman throws on a pair of glasses and hide his identity and become Clark Kent. Fans have been debating about whether or not that’d actually work in real life, but it’s obvious it works for him.

It looks like the people, or aliens, in Fortnite are running similar tests, but do argue that more is needing. Now, this could be a Superman tease or it could be the aliens figuring out how they can blend in with the rest of the island.

Superman would definitely fit right in on the island considering we have so many other superheroes in the game already. Season 7 is practically here, so let’s see if the rumors end up being true.

When is Fortnite Season 7?

Catalog Entry #437-887 The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid? Fascinating indeed. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

The new season is Fortnite begins on June 8, so the wait is pretty much over. We might not know about Superman right away if he’s not in the Battle Pass, but we’re sure fans could wait for him.

There are still a few more issues of the Batman miniseries that have to release, and if they continue the trend of answering massive lore questions, then we might be getting a reveal or two in there.

New skins have coincided with the comic so far, with Harley Quinn, Catwoman and Deathstroke all showing up as the comic released.

By the end of it, we’ll even be getting a new Batman style, so there are plenty of reasons to read the miniseries. All of the skins and cosmetics have come to the Item Shop, so it’s not the end of the world if you do miss out on reading the series, but if you’re a fan of Fortnite lore, there’s a lot to like here.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the team has in store for the next season. It should be a good one!

