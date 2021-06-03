Fortnite Season 7 Brings Upgraded Graphics For Many Players

The start of Fortnite Season 7 is going to let PC players catch up with console players in terms of the graphical upgrades.

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launched, Fortnite got an upgrade that allowed the the game to run at 120 FPS on both of those consoles and the graphics got a big upgrade.

PC players didn’t get the same graphical overhaul that consoles did, but that will be changing once Season 7 begins later this month. In a new blog post, Epic details how the graphics will be changing.

Here’s what you need to know about the incoming upgrades.

Epic and High Settings Changes

If you’re somebody who likes playing with the settings cranked up on PC, then you’re going to notice a lot of changes with the game when Season 7 begins.

Epic says that the ‘Epic’ preset will give you the improved Storm and cloud effects that are on console, so if you like what’s going on there, then this is what you’ll need to be on.

This will bump the ‘High’ preset down to the pre-Season 7 ‘Epic’ settings, so that’s what you’ll need to choose if you want things to stay the same.

Of course, a lot of players purposed lower their settings in Fortnite in order to maximize their framerate, so this won’t matter a whole lot to those players. The rest of the visual presets will remain the same, so there is only movement on the higher end.

Now, increased graphics do mean you’ll need a beefier PC to play Fortnite, but don’t go freaking about having to grab an RTX 3080 Ti because the requirements are much, much lower than that still.

New Epic Quality Preset Specs

If you want to experience the Epic preset at all of its glory, the developers have released a new set of PC specs for you to have if you want an optimal performance.

They are as follows:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

A lot of this stuff is a couple generations old, so if you’ve upgraded your PC in the past couple of years, then the chances are decent that you have a PC that can run Fortnite at the best settings possible.

If you’re playing on anything other than ‘Epic’ settings, then it will be much lower. Here’s a look at the current recommended and minimum specs.

Recommended specifications

Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

2 GB VRAM

Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

Minimum specifications

Intel HD 4000 on PC; Intel Iris Pro 5200

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

4 GB RAM

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Those specs are much lower and if you’ve built your PC some time in the last decade, then you’re probably good to go. Remember, Fortnite still has to run on a Nintendo Switch, so it’s likely the requirements will stay low for quite a while now.

There’s also the recently added Performance Mode that can help you get a lot of performance out of your older hardware.

