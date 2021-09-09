Fortnite Season 8 Live Event Borrows From Galactus & Black Hole

As part of the upcoming Fortnite live event, it’s looking like a few tricks are going to be borrowed from past moments.

This includes taking a page out of the book from both the Galactus and Black Hole events. You might remember when the Black Hole arrived at the onset of Chapter 2 and the game was offline for several days. We’re likely not looking at another situation like that, but something similar is going on according to leakers.

At the very least, a live event does appear to be coming at the end of the season, so that’s good news to anybody out there who was missing them. Here’s what we know.

Downtime Immediately?

In a tweet from HYPEX, he says that Epic is prepping something called “Rocky Ridge,” which means that the game will go down immediately after the event.

Now, when this happened for the Black Hole event, Fortnite was done for a long time. This event takes place at 4 p.m. on September 12, so it’ll likely just take us into the normal downtime that typically happens at 4 a.m.

None of this is actually confirmed by Epic as of yet, so it’s important to take everything with a pinch of salt.

What we do know is the end of the season is fast approaching and there will be some crazy things happening. All signs are pointing toward this being a return to form with the live events, so it should be cool no matter what happens.

It seems like the aliens will be targeting much of the map with this event, so hopefully Slone will be able to stop them in time before they blow the entire thing up. At the very least, we should be getting some big map changes out of all this.

Season 8 Spoilers

The start of a new season is always exciting because it means a giant update comes to the game and gives players a lot of new things to experience.

One of the best parts of the new season is the fact there is a new Battle Pass to dive into. As part of a recent leak, we’ve learned about a big name who could be headlining it.

After being teased for what feels like months, a leaker has said that Naruto himself will be showing up in the Battle Pass. This is something that will have fans of the anime excited, but it might not be good news for those who aren’t fans.

On the bright side, it looks like Epic has no plans on slowing down with the collaborations, so this next season should be able to come up with something that gives players something to pick up.

There will also be a bunch of other skins in the Battle Pass to look forward to, so even if Naruto isn’t your cup of tea, there should be something for you.

The biggest thing to look forward to is the map changing, so let’s hope it’s something good.

