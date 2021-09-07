Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass Confirms Major Character: Report

The ending of Fortnite Season 7 is fast approaching which means we can begin to shift our focus towards the future and what Epic has in the pipeline in the coming months.

Operation: Sky Fire, the conclusion of this season, will see Doctor Slone finally putting her plan into motion and fighting back against the alien threat. This comes after the aliens finally made their move and abducted Corny Complex, the home to Slone’s underground facility.

This follows a few days of Slone wandering around on the outside of this POI, much to the annoyance of players who dropped at Corny.

While this is shaping up to be an exciting end to the season, something a bit more exciting has reportedly been confirmed. At this point, we’re getting into spoiler territory, so if you’d like to have Battle Pass contents for the upcoming season kept a secret, then you should stop reading here.

Warning: Potential spoilers for the Season 8 Battle Pass follow.

With all that out of the way, let’s take a look at who will reportedly show up in the next Battle Pass.

Naruto Confirmed?

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. He cites qCandywing, who says Donald Mustard confirmed the news to him specifically.

We do know that Mustard did meet with the Twitch streamer, so this could very well be the case, but until we see the Battle Pass for ourselves, it’s best to take this bit of information with a grain of salt.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever! Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

Fortnite fans first got word that Naruto would be coming to the game when documents were revealed that showed he was considered for a potential crossover.

That could have just meant it was a scrapped collaboration because there many other names that were revealed as crossovers, but they just never happened. In the case of Naruto, it seems as if that was just an indication that he’d be coming in the future, so we can’t close the door on the rest of the leaked names either.

Anything Else Confirmed?

As of right now, we don’t have a ton of information on what to expect in the next season of Fortnite.

Season 8 will likely come with some big map changes since three of the major POIs were completely destroyed over the past several weeks.

On top of that, we’ll likely be getting a bunch of new skins, and we can’t forget about the annual Fortnitemares event. Last year’s event brought a new spin to the game that allowed players to immediately respawn upon death, but as ghost-like characters instead of getting a second chance like winning the gulag in Warzone.

We don’t know what this year’s event will hold, but October will be here before we know and it’ll likely be the first major event of Season 8.

Fans have a lot of ideas of what they’d like to see Epic do in the upcoming season, and we’ve already compiled our list of changes we want to see. The time for changes is now, so let’s see what Epic Games is able to cook up as we continue our trek through Chapter 2.

