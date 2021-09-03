Fortnite Season 8 Might Shake Up Shotgun Meta Again

The start of a new Fortnite season is always an exciting time as it means new map and weapon changes for players to dive right into.

Something Epic has been constantly experimenting with is the shotgun meta. It feels like Season 7 is in a pretty decent spot right now with the Pump and Tac with the Lever-Action available as a side grade option.

Obviously, this leads to the Lever-Action not being a popular option because it’s not really a better option that either of the two options currently available. On the plus side, it is cool to have options for players who prefer the lever.

While we’re in a good spot as it stands, it looks like Epic wants to mix it up a bit if a recent leak is anything to go by.

New Shotgun Coming?

We might get a Mythic/New shotgun next season. Epic are working on some NPC that has a patrol animation with a shotgun, there's no other info about him tho (for now) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 1, 2021

A new shotgun could show up next season if Fortnite leaker HYPEX’s leak is accurate. He has a very good track record with new content in the game, so this could very well be the case.

However, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be something you’ll be able to loot from a chest, but it could instead be a Mythic weapon that’s dropped by an NPC. It sounds a bit like the Legendary Pulse Rifle that can only be looted off Slone.

We’ve seen things like that in the past with the Mythic weapons dropped by Midas, Brutus, etc. in an earlier season of Chapter 2. Things like this aren’t new and it shouldn’t be a shock to see Fortnite adding more weapons to the game like this.

Epic certainly believes there’s room in the Fortnite meta for another shotgun, and with experimental weapons like the Charge and Dragon Breath, it doesn’t look like they are going to give up any time soon.

What this could mean for the meta remains to be seen, but this will likely be a pretty strong gun if it does exist.

When’s the New Season?

Well, it’s tough to get excited about a new weapon in the upcoming season without knowing when the season actually starts.

On September 3, Epic confirmed the event to conclude Season 7 is on September 12, so there’s not that long of wait left for players to dive right into the action.

It’s rumored, but not yet confirmed, that downtime will begin immediately after the event takes place.

There might be bigger things to be concerned about at the moment than a new shotgun, but it’ll definitely be something to keep an eye on. We’ll likely see the removal of the alien weaponry once the new season rolls around, so if you want to get your last reps in with those guns, this will be your chance.

Outside of that, we don’t really know what’s planned on the weapon side of things, so that will be a nice surprise once Season 8 arrives. It’s definitely an exciting time in Fortnite, so let’s hope Epic gets the ball rolling with a nice event. Until then, we’ll have to hope the aliens don’t cause too much damage.

