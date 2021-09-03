Bizarre Fortnite Bug Lets You Drop Items Under the Map

If you’re somebody out there in Fortnite who likes to use the Grab-itron, then this new bug might be something you want to give a try.

As it stands right now, not many people find uses for this gun and it ends up being a useless inventory spot. However, if you’re able to hurl an object at an enemy and get an elimination, it almost always makes for a good clip.

What you might not know about this gun is that it could be used to solve you and your squad’s looting problems.

If you’re fighting over who gets the Purple Pump or the SCAR, what if you just made the decision for them? By using the Grab-itron, you can just drop any weapon you want off the face of the map. This probably won’t make you any new friends, but it’s definitely a funny solution to a problem.

Here’s how you can replicate the bug for yourself.

Yeet That Loot

In a video clip by Reddit user wastedwagon, you can see the exact method that needs to be replicated to pull off this bug.

If it wasn’t clear from the video alone, you can read the step by step process laid out by wastedwagon right here: