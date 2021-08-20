Several Fortnite Skins Leak & Somehow They Aren’t All Collabs

A massive Fortnite leak has revealed the plethora of skins that have still been unreleased into the game, but are actively being worked on and could show up at any day now.

Skins are where Epic makes their money back with Fortnite, so it makes sense that they’d want to keep coming up with cool skins each day, and that’s something that they haven’t struggled with, especially thanks to the collaborations they come out with.

However, not everyone is a fan of the constant pushing of other franchises, but instead they’d like to get back into the grander lore of Fortnite.

For anybody a fan of that, it looks like the upcoming skins will be more than enough. On August 18, a huge list of skin names leaked and while they aren’t confirmed for this season, they should be here sooner rather than later.

Full List of Skins

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX came out with a huge list of names to look forward to, and with the exception of Chris Hemsworth’s character from Extraction, these all appear to be original creations.

It’s tough to know what these look like based on the names alone, so we’ll just have to speculate for the time being.

Love King

Eel Attack

Crisis (Male)

Wobble (Male)

Ice Maiden Spy

Raptor Spy (Male)

Pirate Octopus (Male)

Durr Boxer & Tomato Boxer

Tyler Rake (Extraction)

The Durr and Tomato Boxer sound interesting because those two have always been rivals, so it’ll be cool to see Epic revive that in time for a future season.

Now, the million dollar question that remains is when any of this comes out. HYPEX says these are all in the works, but it’s not going to be for this season. Luckily, the new season isn’t that far away.

When Are These New Skins Releasing?

Epic might add this creepy version of Fishstick to the game at some point! There's currently an unfinished wrap codename in the files called "DeadFish", which perfectly fits this skin from the survey.. (Thanks to @TweaBR for letting me know!) pic.twitter.com/otZbuGmEzT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 20, 2021

If they aren’t coming in Season 7, then perhaps Season 8 could be when all of this new stuff releases.

This will be the season of Fortnitemares, unless it somehow ends up being a very short season, so we should be getting a bunch of spooky skins.

While we already a Skull Trooper version of Fishstick, it seems like Epic wants to keep the ball rolling with this terrifying skin that Shiina posted.

There will be a whole month of the season before October hits, so that could be the time for all of these new styles to release.

On the other hand, we could be waiting even longer because it’s not like Epic teases random skins like this ahead of time. We’ll still get new skins because that’s the way Fortnite works, but there’s no guarantee that it’ll be the ones listed above.

We also can’t forget about the upcoming holiday bundle and the recently revealed Concept Royale skins that’ll be coming. These will likely be a few months away, so the whole list above should get here before these do, but time will definitely tell.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait until the end of the season and beyond to see just what Epic has up their sleeves.

