Fortnite Reveals 2 Upcoming Fan-Made Winter Skins

The part of Fortnite that has grown the most since its release is the Item Shop, and that has proven to be the cash cow that allows the game to continue to thrive.

Throughout much of Chapter 2, the Item Shop has been carried by collaborations and there always feels like there’s something new on the horizon.

For example, we had LeBron James, Ariana Grande, Bloodsport, Gamora and now Wonder Woman is a span of just a few weeks. There’s also something coming, and now Epic Games gave us our first look at a pair of skins that are coming later on this year.

Epic announced the winners of the Concept Royale on August 19, and these two winners will have their skins immortalized into Fortnite. This contest was a way for artists to get their work put into Fortnite, which is something a lot of players have been dying to do.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming.

2 New Skins

Congratulations to @lbdart_ and @AltaCalls, our Concept Royale winners 🎉 We can’t wait to see their concepts turned into in-game Outfits this Winter. And a big thank you to everyone who shared their chilly creations with us. We are always in awe of your creativity 😍 pic.twitter.com/QVTCh2WvRw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 19, 2021

The two winners were announced on Twitter, and later on this year, players can look forward to getting their hands on Nalia and the Frigid Forgoer.

Created by community members lbdart_ and AltaCalls respectively, these two skins have a snowy theme, so it makes sense that they’ll be releasing in the winter.

Nalia is being billed as the “fierce guardian” of the frozen forests, and it doesn’t seem like a place like that would apply to Fortnite, but the good news is that it doesn’t have to at all.

It’s unclear if Epic will change the name of anything when the skin releases, but for the time being, her pickaxe will be the Custodian Clow and the Back Bling is named Bird of the forest.

As for the Frigid Forgoer, details are a lot more scarce. The only information we have about this upcoming character is that he’s “thawed and ready for revenge.”

From the looks of him, it looks like he’s some sort of frozen bounty hunter that has been unearthed, so he definitely has a cool appearance to look forward to.

When Are They Coming Out?

We don’t have any information about the official release date outside of winter, so we’re likely still a few months out from these ones at least.

Luckily, there are plenty of new cosmetics that hit the shop daily, with Alien Bill being one of the most recent ones.

Another thing we don’t know all that much about is the pricing of these bundles. It can cost upwards of 2,000 V-Bucks, but we won’t really have to worry about that until later this year.

With so many more skins coming out between now and then, chances are pretty good that you’ll forget all about these skins until they actually release. We also can’t forget about the recently-announced bundle that’ll be hitting physical retailers in time for the holidays.

We’ll also be quite deep into a new season by then, so there will be a whole-new theme to experience and we’ll have to wait and see where Epic decides to go from aliens.

