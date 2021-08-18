Fortnite Leak Reveals Another Rick & Morty Skin, Emote

If you’re a fan of Rick and Morty along with being a fan of Fortnite, then you’re likely loving what this season has to offer.

At the start of the season, it was revealed that Rick Sanchez of Earth C-137 was the final skin unlocked in the Battle Pass. The fun didn’t end there as there was also a Toxic Rick style to unlock along with his three other colorful variants.

While Rick was added to the game, his partner-in-crime Morty Smith was only added as a pickaxe, but it did actually make sense in true Morty fashion.

However, there were rumblings that Rick wouldn’t be the only skin added to Fortnite as part of the Rick and Morty crossover, and it looks like that will end up being true. No, it doesn’t look like Mr. Nimbus will be arriving, but we are getting a full-fledged Morty skin.

Morty Smith Skin Leaks With New Emote

UPCOMING Rick & Morty "Get Schwifty" EMOTE! (Thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again!) This emote can be done alone & in a group! pic.twitter.com/n4u6N9q6N2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

First posted by Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Morty skin will be coming to the battle royale at a later date, and it’ll be joined with a brand-new emote.

To help meet the demands of being a true Fortnite skin, Morty had to boost up his height by getting into a mech suit, so you won’t get to just run around as him alone. It might be disappointing to fans, but this seemed like the only way to get him into the game as something other than a pickaxe.

Rick and Morty fans also have something else to look forward to in the future because another iconic song from the show will be coming to the game as part of the bundle.

The “Get Schwifty” song from Season 2 of the show that Rick sang to save the planet from the giant heads in space.

Forgot to tweet this, here's Morty's pickaxe & Wrap. The pickaxe is based off the Space Snake from one of the episodes + it moves! (Thanks @Not0fficer for remining me & for the help) pic.twitter.com/sBeCFGkgb6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Finally, he’ll have a snake pickaxe and what appears to be a Meeseeks box as a Back Bling.

More Collaborations Coming

While Morty might be the big draw here, there are more cosmetics coming to Fortnite that could get fans excited. It appears that Will Smith’s character from Bad Boys, Mike Lowrey, is coming to the game in the near future.

This leak also comes from HYPEX, but he was on a roll with them and revealed many, many more. Janky, a friend of Guggimon, is coming soon and it also looks like J Balvin will be getting an Icon Series skin.

J Balvin hosted the Afterlife Party during last year’s Fortnitemares event, so him getting a skin like this a bit overdue, especially when consider the other names who hosted events of that nature all got special skins.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming days as we approach the end of Season 7. Before we get there, we’ll have to first find out how to deal with these aliens. Doctor Slone has become a bonafide villain, but it looks like she’s going to be our only hope.

Perhaps Morty could help out when he arrives.

